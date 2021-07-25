Cartoonists Support the Arrested Protesters in Cuba

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Design by Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we want to show our solidarity with the detainees who participated peacefully in the July 11 protests throughout Cuba, in a legitimate exercise of their right to demonstrate.

Starting on the 11th, and the following days, arrests and summary trials began to be reported, mostly of young people, which makes us question the administration of justice in the midst of this context.

The contrast between the versions when narrating the events is striking. That of the official media and the Government with those denounced in networks by independent media or by relatives and friends of the victims.

With that in mind, we put our art at the service to make visible the situations of vulnerability in which those detained and unjustly accused find themselves. We join the calls that demand their immediate release and without charges against them.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Shhh, if you protest you will give a weapon to the enemy.

To the mothers of July 11th.

