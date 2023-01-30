With the power of my super cape, nobody can stop us!

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Drowned in an economic and migration crisis, shortages, debts and lawsuits, Diaz-Canel opens the doors of Cuba to the Government of Vladimir Putin.

After the official visit of a Russian delegation headed by Titov Boris Yrievich on January 18, 2023, it was announced that the Stolipin Institute of Economic Growth of Russia will participate in the preparation of a transformation program for the Cuban economy.

Cuba has become Russia’s best ally in Latin America. Likewise, it has received differentiated treatment from the Putin regime, ranging from the cancellation of a large part of the debt that Cuba maintains with Russia, to the sending of a delegation of businessmen obedient to the Kremlin’s instructions.

On the other hand, this week Miguel Díaz-Canel was criticized during the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Argentina as a president who does not respect democracy, institutions, or human rights. The Cuban ruler, this time, did not have the company or support of his closest allies in the region, Nicolas Maduro and Daniel Ortega.

Russian-Cuban Economic Transformation. PEANUTS!

Russian style dance.

President, that was quite the shootout you and Ortega received at the CELAC Summit. Don’t worry he’s planning for his revenge. I’m going to throw the Erroneous Shoe at them in Russian.

Damn, Daniel and Nicolás left me all alone.

Office of products in shortage. Carmen, add postal stamps to the list.

