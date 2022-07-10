Cuba a Year After the July 11th Protests

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – A year has passed since July 11, 2021, the day of the largest and most widespread anti-government protests in more than 60 years. This week we wanted to remember the date through our art.

In 365 days the situation has not improved. Nor the quality of life of Cubans. The conditions that led to the July 11 protests still persist.

We dedicate this issue to those who suffered or are suffering some type of repression for having participated in the demonstrations. We hope that the thousands of political prisoners will be released very soon and that the families will be reunited in freedom.

As always, a greeting and happy Sunday.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

July

No matter how hard I try I can’t find the grace in the number 11. Even I…

First charge to the machete of the 21st century.

San Antonio de los Baños is where the first of the nationwide protests began on July 11, 2021.

Grandson remember these streets.

What day is today? July 11th. Shit, I haven’t gone to get my rations

Are you going to sleep now? Yes, now, shut up… Tomorrow is July 11.

