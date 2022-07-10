Cuba a Year After the July 11th Protests
HAVANA TIMES – A year has passed since July 11, 2021, the day of the largest and most widespread anti-government protests in more than 60 years. This week we wanted to remember the date through our art.
In 365 days the situation has not improved. Nor the quality of life of Cubans. The conditions that led to the July 11 protests still persist.
We dedicate this issue to those who suffered or are suffering some type of repression for having participated in the demonstrations. We hope that the thousands of political prisoners will be released very soon and that the families will be reunited in freedom.
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes