Cuba Faces an Apparently Endless Pandemic

By Aurelio Pedroso (Progreso Semanal)

HAVANA TIMES – The endless pandemic is not a headline, but the textual quote that Dr. Francisco Duran, Cuba’s top epidemiologist, made during his television appearance on Thursday July 9th.

Most likely, he said it taking into account the behavior of the Covid-19 worldwide, although Cuba must also have a small dose of truthfulness, mainly in what corresponds to the country’s capital.

And the reasons are known. In the first place, the indolence of many people who, far from ignoring the so-called “risk perception”, show a complete indiscipline in all orders and that reaches ethical proportions.

Secondly, the long lines, have, as an official slogan proclaims, also “come to stay.”

Whether or not the virus finally becomes endemic, something that the health authorities do everything possible so that it does not happen, we will still have lines for a good while and not precisely because of the virus. It will be because of local and international economic reasons.

Once the third phase of the first stage [of recovery] has concluded, we will know in detail the plan prepared to face such a difficult situation when it comes to sitting at the table and contemplating a national piggy bank with a spider web around it.

It’s curious that up until now no one has told us how much this new blow to our health system has cost and will cost, especially when we are experts in calculating up to pennies the damage the gringo blockade costs the nation.

As for me, I think that the epidemiologist Dr. Durán Garcia has plenty of reasons to tell us that the pandemic seems to have no end.