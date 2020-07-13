Cuba Faces an Apparently Endless Pandemic
By Aurelio Pedroso (Progreso Semanal)
HAVANA TIMES – The endless pandemic is not a headline, but the textual quote that Dr. Francisco Duran, Cuba’s top epidemiologist, made during his television appearance on Thursday July 9th.
Most likely, he said it taking into account the behavior of the Covid-19 worldwide, although Cuba must also have a small dose of truthfulness, mainly in what corresponds to the country’s capital.
And the reasons are known. In the first place, the indolence of many people who, far from ignoring the so-called “risk perception”, show a complete indiscipline in all orders and that reaches ethical proportions.
Secondly, the long lines, have, as an official slogan proclaims, also “come to stay.”
Whether or not the virus finally becomes endemic, something that the health authorities do everything possible so that it does not happen, we will still have lines for a good while and not precisely because of the virus. It will be because of local and international economic reasons.
Once the third phase of the first stage [of recovery] has concluded, we will know in detail the plan prepared to face such a difficult situation when it comes to sitting at the table and contemplating a national piggy bank with a spider web around it.
It’s curious that up until now no one has told us how much this new blow to our health system has cost and will cost, especially when we are experts in calculating up to pennies the damage the gringo blockade costs the nation.
As for me, I think that the epidemiologist Dr. Durán Garcia has plenty of reasons to tell us that the pandemic seems to have no end.
2 thoughts on “Cuba Faces an Apparently Endless Pandemic”
In places like Florida, Texas, Arizona government officials show total disregard for health officials advice to wear masks, keep a safe distance person to person and avoid large crowds. Without adherence to health authorities this pandemic in those named states will continue well into the future and may spiral out of control if government officials and the general public do not abide by current practiced pandemic protocols to stop the virus from spreading.
Cuba is in an entirely different category whereby the country has been quiet successful at containing the virus yet on the other hand now has a significant problem as Aurelio Pedroso, the author, has alluded in eliminating the virus because of economic reasons, specifically long arduous lines waiting for food.
Those lines will not eliminate themselves because people are desperate for staple food supplies like rice and beans. A hungry stomach knows no pandemic. Unlike the Americans who flaunt health authorities’ protocol measures, Cubans are very complaint and want to respect their health authorities dictates but unlike their American counterparts are struggling to survive day to day through no fault of their own.
Dr. Durán Garcia, the epidemiologist, is warning his nation that there are plenty of reasons to warn Cubans that the pandemic seems to have no end in Cuba. Why?
Certainly not the American response to the pandemic is a reason, but because of economic reasons, both internal and external, as Aurelio Pedroso states.
But to have a country’s population restricted to waiting in long lines day in and day out for such simple very easily grown staples such as beans and rice begs the question: Where is the country’s agricultural sector in feeding the nation during this pandemic and prior to the pandemic?
In a recent HT article a local Cuban farmer in Holguin grew his own food and was discouraged to grow more to help feed surrounding neighbors because of punishing fines from local state police for selling surplus food to friends.
Hopefully not, but yes, the pandemic in Cuba may have no end until those long food lines are eliminated and the population properly fed.
My understanding is that large parts of Cuba are now Covid free, but that Havana and in particular Havana Centro remains a problem. Most visitors to Havana see only the more salubrious parts, Habana Vieja, Vedado, Mirimar, or if having political or rich amigos, Siboney. There is little to attract anyone other than residents to Centro, where the crowded living conditions, coupled with the need to find food, deny social distancing.In general. Those problems have been a long time in the making and thus more than difficult to overcome.
With regard to Stephen’s comment about the farmer being discouraged from selling food, my understanding is that recently the so-called farmers – they are in reality only small-holders – have been instructed to each supply food to a dozen campesinos. Like most communist concepts, it may in theory be mathematically correct, but in reality won’t work.