Cuba Has Become a Country of Empty Houses
The house is still there, but no one has lived in it for a long time.
HAVANA TIMES – Sometimes I wonder at what moment it stopped being a house and became the home of absences. I don’t know if it was that night while we were on our way to the airport, leaving behind not just walls and roofs, but a part of ourselves. Or if it was much earlier, when we realized we couldn’t stay; when we began getting rid of our belongings, selling some, giving away others, like someone handing out pieces of their story that can never be recovered.
Or maybe it was that early morning when someone forced open the window, came in, and took the little that was left, leaving a hole in the glass and an even bigger one in the memory of that empty place that had once been so full.
In Cuba, there are more and more shuttered houses every day. Homes that once overflowed with life are now mausoleums of memories. On every block there’s an uninhabited house, a broken family, a living room where light no longer enters, a table that was never again set for mealtimes. Houses like ours, frozen in time, silent witnesses to an exodus that seems never-ending.
The news came the way all bad news comes to emigrants: through a cold message, without preamble or anesthesia, in the middle of the night, because night has that mysterious habit of harboring fears. “They broke into the house,” I was told. “They didn’t even bother to do it quietly.”
A blunt blow to the chest, as if that broken window had been my own skin. I didn’t ask for details. There was no point. I knew there was nothing to be done, that the house no longer belonged to us beyond the paperwork, and that the memories we left inside couldn’t be recovered either.
It wasn’t just our house. It’s the story of thousands. In every neighborhood there’s a forced gate, a door that no longer shuts properly, a wall marked by whatever used to hang there. These are houses looted not only of furniture, but of futures. Behind every empty window is a scattered family, names written down in airports across the world, children learning new languages, mothers who left the coffee pot on for the last time not knowing they would never use it again.
In Cuba, shuttered houses have become a metaphor for absence. They are the tangible proof of what emigration takes with it: not just people, but stories, friends, laughter, conversations on the porch, life itself. And when they’re ransacked, when even the last chair is taken, what’s left isn’t just a hole in the window. It’s a void that no one can fill.
First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.
4 thoughts on “Cuba Has Become a Country of Empty Houses”
Canada would only take Cuba with reform of human rights like Canada and complete economic reform and free and open elections at this time also keep 2 currencies the Cuban pesos and separately used CD dollars in my opinion will never happen without a civil war and that would be very bad. My Freind was offered in holquin a nice apartment for that had 2 bedrooms with AC a fridge most needed furniture for $10 000cd of $7000 US in Feb 15 yrs ago it would have easily 30 000 US
A very, very sad situation !!
The good news? The mother who left the coffee pot in the abandoned home in Cuba almost assuredly now has a new and more modern one in her house in Miami. The coffee she brews in the new pot is 100% coffee and not the coffee mixed with chicharos she drank in Cuba. Very, very few Cubans, in spite of the nostalgia for the house they left in Cuba, would leave their new house with the new coffee pot to return to Cuba under the same conditions in Cuba that existed when they left.
Shame, as I ‘ve been loyal to Cuba for the past 25 trips and fell in Love with the culture and the people who have nothin and are the happiest I’ve see although they are hurting but proud people keep their heads high as Canadians plead for better leadership regardless of the wealth we have but never prosper because of high taxes,,Being close to the Elephant is a problem as America id not too fond of Cuba since the Cuban Crisis with JFK and Kruchtieve,. When senior Trudeau was in power,, he wanted to make Turks and Caicus part of Canada,, I , myself would much rathe have Cuba as our 11 th province before Trump takes over Canada.