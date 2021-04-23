Cuba Never had Socialism, Just the Castro Dynasty

By Benjamin Noria

Havana photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Socialism has never existed in Cuba in all of these years, it’s never had anything even close. Instead, you could say we have a Parliamentary Monarchy. This is what the conclusions from the recent VIII Cuban Communist Party Congress have shown me.

By sheer chance, it was the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who was elected as the First Secretary of the Communist Party. As you can see, power and positions of power are being handed around from hand to hand. I had hoped that another person would have been chosen, somebody new with fresh ideas, but nope, the next in line had already been preestablished.

I said “Monarchy”, even though there isn’t a king in reality, but if you take a close look at Cuba, there has been a dynasty, the Castro Dynasty. Ever since Fidel Castro took power, there has been noone else who has ruled other than him. The Castro Dynasty is Cuban totalitarianism. Just like King Louis XIV of France said that talking about the French State was to talk about him, the same goes for the Castros.

Cuba doesn’t belong to the Cuban people, but to the Castro Dynasty. Sovereignty doesn’t lie with the people. Socialism means collective ownership of production resources. I don’t believe that has anything to do with the definition of dynasty and monarchy. Communism means a trend towards the general, equality.

I don’t think the Castros are equal to the Cuban people. They have their yachts, private estates, gyms and private movie theaters, etc., and no Cuban has the right to enjoy anything like this. What’s more, eating beef and lobster is a crime for citizens in this country.

In Cuba, there is only one political party, one ideology. The State has an iron hold of the army, police and media and, last but not least, it also has its centrally-planned economy. As a result, I think that none of this has to do with the concepts of a republic, democracy or freedom. I haven’t been able to find Cuban citizens’ rights and freedoms stipulated in any decree that is issued in this country.

Fanaticism has blinded the Cuban government for decades, and they have forgotten to satisfy the Cuban people’s needs, which is their primary task. They have forgotten about the natural rights of every human being. They are the ones who tell us which movies we can and can’t watch, they are the ones who choose what is bad and good for the Cuban people and they give us instructions on how to be happy.

When the last leader of the Revolution passes away, a civil war is pretty likely. There might be a struggle for power between Raul and Fidel Castro’s grandchildren and the grandchildren of Che and the leaders of the western, central and eastern armies, and the other old leaders that remain.

If this does happen, it will be because the Castros have not guaranteed in the Constitution proper means for a free presidential election, with an expiry date. The US has these kinds of elections and a republic that has survived longer than Cuba, and it works and generates wealth and has economic growth and makes great scientific advances.

All we can do now is wait and see what shape our nation’s destiny takes, which is very uncertain. The one thing that is certain is that there will be no reform like the Glasnost and Perestroika that can dismantle what the Castro Dynasty has done in this country.

Hardship, poor quality of life and the economic shadow that the Castro Dynasty has left behind, can’t even be compared with the Plague that God sent the king of Egypt in the Bible, when he held the people of Israel against their will for no reason.

Read more by Benjamin Noria here on Havana Times.