By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The Matraca artists comment on the logistical and resource deployment destined to celebrate the summit of the Group of 77+China, on September 15 and 16 in Havana. They also reflect on the recruitment of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine through a trafficking network identified and dismantled by the island’s Government in recent days.

This summit is going to be a great diplomatic success! Come here big guy… When will we see a big food success?

I’m here to put a coat of paint on the facade. I think they are going to have to put on 77 coats!

We are happy to welcome the efforts of Cuba.

Read more from Cuba here in Havana Times