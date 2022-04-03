Cuba: The Courts of July 11th (Cartoons)

Freedom! Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn in solidarity with those prosecuted for the events of last July 11th. These days some of the sentences were known, such as that of the young musician Abel Lescay, a student at the Cuban Higher Institute of Arts.

Abel Lescay is one of the most notorious cases for being someone with a certain visibility, but his sentence to six years in prison is not one of the highest penalties. There are young people with punishment of up to thirty years for alleged sedition.

The sentencing of Luis Robles, the young man who in 2020 protested alone with a sign on the San Rafael Pedestrian Boulevard, was also known. The hand-written sign read: no to repression and freedom for rapper Denis Solís. For this action he received a five-year prison sentence.

From this space goes our solidarity with those Cubans, especially with the young people, who are suffering, with the chilling exemplary punishments.

Greetings and happy Sunday.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

