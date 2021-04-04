Cuban Doctors without Medicines (cartoons)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Cover Design: Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our cartoon feature to the work of health workers and the lack of medicines in the country to treat ailments beyond COVID-19. The shortage of drugs is a very sensitive phenomenon, since there are many patients who depend on them.

It is hard to believe that in these times a nationwide outbreak of scabies takes place without the basic medicines available for its correct treatment. Likewise, that this information is not reported by the state media.

In the meantime, take it easy, as much as possible. We are also in the middle of economic reforms and it is well known that stress is a trigger for many ailments and alters the immune system.

Laugh a lot watching the news and do not insult; watch memes and comic drawings. If you feel a suspicious itch look for an old broom and start praying.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Long live our doctors… and the medicines from abroad.

I’m sorry there is no medicine… the perscription is so you don’t lose hope.

Opportunism? Nope! Supply and demand!

Doctor, lately the situation of the country hurts me more than usual.

Put some medicinal plant compresses on this one.

