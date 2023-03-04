Cuban Migrants That Didn’t Make It

Now? Is nobody else left?

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Alfredo, Alberto, Diosmani, Bryan, Cristian, Lisandra, Julia, Zulia, Marina, Juliette, Luis Miguel, Víctor David, Indira, Omar, Israel, are some of the names of the more than 98 people who have died since 2021 in the journey from Cuba to the United States.

Yanuel, Adacheli, Yosmany, Luis Eduardo, Armando, Hugo, Michel, Yosvany, Adrián, Dayana, Richard, Neivis, Adriel, Gilbert, Reinier, Yesenia are among those still missing. Their relatives have not heard from them since they left the island.

Migration is a complex and risky process that involves traveling long distances and crossing dangerous natural and man-made obstacles, such as deserts, rivers, mountains, and borders. During a migratory journey, many people can lose their lives or disappear without a trace.

The causes of deaths and disappearances during migration are diverse but include factors such as lack of access to food, water, and medical care, abuse and violence by human traffickers and coyotes, overcrowding, and poor travel conditions.

The economic crisis and political repression in Cuba, as well as the desire to reunite with loved ones, are some of the reasons driving many migrants to risk their lives on the dangerous journeys. Although success stories are often told on social media, it’s important to remember those who couldn’t achieve their dream.

An El Toque investigation published in recent days revealed that, in the effort to reach US territory by land or sea routes, numerous Cubans have lost their lives or have disappeared. At the link: https://latravesia.eltoque.com/ you can find a tribute to the victims of the crossing. If you know someone who has disappeared or died, you can contact the El Toque team to include them in the memorial in their honor.

