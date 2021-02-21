Cuba’s Job Bans under a Magnifying Glass (Cartoons)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

What must you be when you grow up. Diseño de portada: Janet Aguilar.

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our drawings to the prohibitions that limit self-employment and attempt to restrict the creative potential of Cuban entrepreneurs and creators.

This is perhaps a response from the government to artists, journalists and intellectuals who have recently come out to demand that the authorities respect their constitutional rights. For this reason, the official media calls them provocateurs and annexationists [pro USA].

The new scenario provides the State with a legal framework through which to prosecute an important sector. Bothersome people outside its institutions and, therefore, its immediate control. Apparently, the same pattern of outlawing freedoms and creativity continues to be repeated. The objective is to avoid the empowerment of citizens with the ability to question power.

We know all to well what this behavior of social containment based on fear and hatred has brought us. A quagmire in which coincidentally the fault always lies with others.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

They gave me 124 blows below the belt but I’m still in the fight.

They prohibited the making of airplanes and space ships. Oh well, we’ll have to become Jedi.

The more straight jackets they put on me, the clearer it is who are the crazies.

And that…? Nothing, they prohibited so many activities that now I’m going to live off the air.

Look father, a car without a driver. Oh son, at the rate we’re going not only the cars will be running without drivers.

What must you be when you grow up?

