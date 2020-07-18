Cuba’s Official Media and Its Informative Omissions

Don’t worry, if its not in Granma it can’t be true.

HAVANA TIMES – The death in Havana of Hansel Hernandez at the hands of the National Revolutionary Police; the police deployment in different cities to prevent the #30DeJunio demonstration; and the arrest and threat of trial of journalist Jorge Enrique Rodriguez, are just some of the omissions in the Cuban state media in recent weeks.

Control is not only exercised through manipulation and deception under the maxim that a falsehood repeated many times becomes true. It can also occur through the concealment of information. Journalism affiliated to a political party does not inform, it only communicates the interests of the power elite under the supposed interest of the people, transmitting functional propaganda and hiding the uncomfortable or problematic facts or information.

