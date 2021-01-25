Cuba’s Production Paradox

Por Benjamin Noria

Die for your dreams. Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Very little food is produced in Cuba, as well as very little goods and services. However, a vaccine against COVID-19 is being developed (or several vaccines, at the same time). This seems incredible and is hard to believe. As you can see, it’s the Cuban government who establishes what has priority when it comes to production. I’m not saying that creating a vaccine is a bad thing.

The aberration that is production in Cuba disturbs any economist or academic. However, it’s pretty clear that there is a political will to put the Cuban people and scientists towards generating wealth. The Cuban government only does what it wants to. Everything that exists today has to pass through the filter that is State authorization.

The Government has spent many decades saying that it’s the US blockade’s fault that Cuba is in poverty. The US can no longer bear the burden of blame for everything the Communists have accused them of. Capitalists have been blamed for all of humanity’s evils, especially by the socialists.

That said, I wonder why the same energy, interest and enthusiasm put into developing a vaccine (or vaccines) isn’t also used to develop the national economy. Plus, if they can put scientists to the task of developing a vaccine, why can’t they put other scientists to the task of working out how to grow the economy. Filling the country with life.

It isn’t the capitalists’ fault that Cuba is sunk in its own misery right now. People’s poor quality of life, low purchasing power and the devalued peso have nothing to do with the US. It’s impossible to believe the economic gloom that enshrouds Cuba is Capitalism’s fault when the country can produce a vaccine.

Shouldn’t food also be a priority?

If producing a vaccine is so urgent to prevent people from dying, it’s been just as urgent, for years now, for conditions to produce goods, services and food for the Cuban people. Or at least they would have tried to do something if they really wanted to.

The US blockade hasn’t stopped the Cuban government from going ahead and producing the vaccine. Yet they say it stops them from producing food and improving the Cuban people’s quality of life. I think people also die without food. I think that people also die without basic living conditions, in the long-term.

The Cuban government provides universal healthcare, it’s true. However, it’s also true that Cubans are being treated in hospitals for diseases caused by the Government itself. Those from stress, financial insecurity, anxiety-filled shopping, the lack of hope in a better future and malnutrition.

The Cuban government knows how to sidestep the US’ economic blockade. It knows how to get people to produce, it knows how to motivate them to generate wealth. However, poverty is a manipulation tool, it promotes mind control over the vulnerable. The Cuban government doesn’t want anyone to be above them. All they want to do is stay in power. By squeezing all of the juice out of the 11 million Cuban citizens that work for them, of course.

