Diaz-Canel: “zenkiu very moch”

Diaz Canel, what an embarrassment!

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was the protagonist of several memes and jokes due to some unfortunate words that he pronounced in English, revealing his lack of knowledge of the language.

During his tour of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the president spoke before the Parliament and concluded his speech with a message to the people.

Although for some it was a courtesy gesture towards the English-speaking country, his mispronunciation did not go unnoticed and memes, photos and videos quickly circulated in a mocking tone.

It is not the first time that Miguel Díaz-Canel has gone viral for “his unfortunate phrases”. Let’s remember his infamous: “lemonade is the base of everything”, “we love love and hate hate”, or the attempted play on words “The revolution is always revolutionizing itself on the stage where no one has to revolutionize”.

On the international arena, this week the sentencing of former Argentine president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to six years in prison for corruption was met by the Cuban government with an expression of solidarity for Cristina.

The top news on the island has been the decrease in blackouts. Although the causes of this “relief” are unknown (since there are still several plants out of operation), the restoration of several generator sets and the decrease in energy consumption were reported. The latter presumably due to the lower temperatures in December. However, the threat of another period of prolonged blackouts is still the main fear that prevents the days with electricity from being fully enjoyed.

Dear, don’t let it bother you. Those abusers gave you a very long speech to read…

He’s talking about his old English teacher.

Crisitina, Cuba is with you.

These people keep putting a raft around my neck!

Hey man, this isn’t normal… We’ve had two days with electricity. These people are up to something bro… I don’t like it at all.

