Father’s Day in Cuba (Cartoons)

Cover design by Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Father’s Day this year will once again be an atypical celebration, given the conditions in which we must live it. Taking a break from the exhausting routine to celebrate this date increasingly poses a challenge.

However, being creative and enjoying the father figure that has guided us is the maximum. Sharing at home with the family, communicating with those who are far away, putting a flower for the absent, are the ways in which this time we can be close to the fathers.

Our congratulations to Cuban fathers,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Shoot!

Father’s Day, Escaping dollars… Your stressing me out.

Congratulations father!

