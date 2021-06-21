Father’s Day in Cuba (Cartoons)
By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – Father’s Day this year will once again be an atypical celebration, given the conditions in which we must live it. Taking a break from the exhausting routine to celebrate this date increasingly poses a challenge.
However, being creative and enjoying the father figure that has guided us is the maximum. Sharing at home with the family, communicating with those who are far away, putting a flower for the absent, are the ways in which this time we can be close to the fathers.
Our congratulations to Cuban fathers,
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes