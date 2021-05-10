For Cuban Mothers (Cartoons)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

But mom… THE TRUTH! Cover design by Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – Sunday we dedicated our drawings to all Cuban mothers on their day. Those that assume a multiplicity of roles in society and in the family. Daily life imposes continuous challenges of creativity to them in the midst of scarcity and quarantine.

While we honor them with our drawings, we reinforce measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Let’s take care of mothers and together with them we remain protected.

May all receive our congratulations, especially during this period of social distancing and necessary care!

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. Who’s the last in the chicken line?

I love you mom.

I’ll give it to her!

LIFE

How about calling a truce for Mother’s Day?

