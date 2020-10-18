Hate Rallies in Cuba (Cartoon Feature)

by Xel2 (El Toque)

We are immortal. Put up or get out. The streets belong to the dinosaurs.

HAVANA TIMES – This week we address the issue of recent hate rallies (actos de repudio) against a group of artists in the streets of Old Havana. These acts are evidently orchestrated by powerful leaders and recall some of the darkest chapters in our history.



Past episodes of violence against all those who thought differently remain in the memory of many Cubans. The price to pay was to leave your country under the weight of the slogans. Some years later, ironically, it is the dollars of those pariahs in the form of remittances that help sustain an economy in ruins that still continues to generate tons of slogans while importing powdered milk.



Hopefully, someday, this ideological ridiculousness remains where it belongs, in the past.

Here we get rid of the weak, deformed and the artists… for thinking differently

Shut up dammit!

It keeps getting harder to hold it up.

These always give me a sore throat. And will they be giving us a snack?

