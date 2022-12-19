Here Comes Another Year of “Resistance”
HAVANA TIMES – The promises of prosperity for Cuba have been repeated, year after year, since 1959. The interlocutor changes, but the message remains: resistance, resistance, resistance.
Alejandro Gil, the Minister of Economy and Planning on duty, has done it again. Without any basis to justify it, he said in the National Assembly that 2023 will be a prosperous year. How can we believe you, Mr. Gil?
The promised optimism and economic recovery will not happen as long as the system is autocratic and immovable and insists on the absurdity of a prosperous socialism based on state-owned companies without losses.
Meanwhile, the exodus from the country continues, medicines and food are lacking, the stores selling with USD prices are the butt of endless ridicule, and freedoms are curtailed.
“Creative resistance” is the government’s call to ask the Cuban people to trust, once again, that the GDP will grow by 3% and that this will really solve all ills.