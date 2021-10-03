How Communist Autarchy Works

By Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – I have to confess… writing about these things sends a chill down my spine, but let’s start off by looking at the definition of another term from the Dark Ages of Communist and Socialist governments. I personally believe that these things must disturb anyone with a bit of common sense.

Autarchy is the name given to the kind of government where self-sufficiency and economic independence rule supreme, and imports of foreign products are avoided. Of course, this stops the Capitalist market’s production from entering the country, for example, as well as their objects to satisfy spiritual, cultural, and social needs.

In the autarchy, the government only allows entry of the foreign goods that it considers “good” for life in Communist society. Who are they? For example: The Communist Parties.

I have added the adjective Communist to autarchy because it seems that by blind chance, dictators and followers of Marxist/Leninist ideology with totalitarian, demagogic, autocratic, absolutist and tyrannical regimes are fans of them.

That said, let’s examine one point: Marxists/Leninists don’t believe in the market and they don’t see private enterprise as an engine for progress, but rather as an instrument to exploit workers. They think that it stops the State from managing the national economy and they encourage state interventionism as a safeguard for social justice.

But let’s quickly go over some of Karl Marx’s theory. Everything would start with a conflict based on economics between the exploited and exploiters. Then, the proletariat, which is the exploited class, would conquer power via a revolution, which would be their solution to this conflict. The government would be a dictatorship of the proletariat and would oust the exploiters’ government (the bourgeoisie). Lastly, the State would disappear. Humans would be able to live without the state, like a kind of primitive community, and wealth would be equally distributed.

Plus, Karl Marx wrote that Socialism means collective ownership of production resources and Communism means a trend towards the general, equality.

However, Communist governments have one political party, one ideology, the State has an iron hold over the army, police and mass media and, last but not least, they also have a centralized and inefficient economy.

So, I don’t believe that the autarchy is a way to become independent for the sake of achieving social equality or moving away from the alleged influence of Capitalist market consumerism and its satisfaction of fictitious needs, but rather as a government tool that has been used by totalitarian Communist regimes to stop the influence of Capitalism’s free trade and to subject their subjects to the ruling party’s mind control.

Herein lies a term of the Socialist and Communist totalitarian regimes and their repressive machines, who have never thought about community, or in looking out for the masses and the wellbeing of every citizen, but rather about indoctrinating people just so they can stay in power.

