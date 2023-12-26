I Am a Failure: D- Student

By SE Lewinski

HAVANA TIMES – After recent trips to Cuba and viewing the daily life of the Cuban people deteriorating, I have painfully come to some conclusions about the current situation in the country, which defies common sense. Today, I wish to share my thoughts with my readers from an educator’s point of view:

How can you run a country when you have no business experience?

How can you develop entrepreneurs when you have never been one?

How can a country grow surviving on charity money and oil from others?

How can you push doctrines and restrictions when they are not applicable to you?

How can you raise prices on food and commodities with runaway inflation?

How can you booze up your citizens to keep them under control?

How can you justify being a government when you have so many people fleeing your country?

How can you operate the island’s economics on the mantra “it’s the embargo” excuse?

Your letter grade for running the island is a D- at best.

Cuban government, you are a failing set of bureaucrats that have imprisoned 11 million people, created a culture of lying, stealing, and cheating, and can’t face the music. You have no solutions to fix the horrible mess you have created!

You can sit around with (The 5 D’s): Debating, Disdainful, Drooling, Dreaming, and Doodling…but at the end of the day, you are still a D- student struggling to control and govern a country. You can continue to look at each other, hoping someone will raise their brave hand and say, “Duh, I think we need help”, or continue down the failing path until the whole country blows up in your face when the people have had enough with NO WATER, NO FOOD, NO ELECTRICITY, NO MEDICINE, NO FUTURE, NO LIFE, NO HOPE!

Help is not more charity or having some other country bailing the government out of the mess. It’s looking in the mirror and accepting the reality of bringing in external tutoring resources, consultants, and businesspeople who can provide global solutions. Then put together a plan that does not include lining the governments’ pockets with money since if the people revolt most heads will be on the end of a pole. If you want to be an A+ student then grow up, take responsibility, be courageous, make some changes, and be responsible for the people who are struggling daily to survive!

Happy Holidays and Please Get Off your Butts in 2024 and Do Something SMART!

—–

