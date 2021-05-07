In Cuba, It’s Communism or Nothing or Both

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Por Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – In the same way Rene Descartes once said: I think therefore I am, with the objective of investigating a person’s intellectual abilities and inciting humans’ liberation from religious fanaticism. The Cuban government has imposed the following upon its people: I’m Communist therefore I am. You’re either with the Communists or against them.

It would seem a lie that in the 21st century, with all the progress science and technology have made, that there is still a utopian Communist system in Cuba. This ideological/dogmatic/orthodox illusion has broken up thousands of Cuban families, many of whom have had to emigrate to other countries and many others have perished due to the hardship they’ve endured, as well as the poor quality of life in this country on the whole.

Cuba’s communist government is founded upon a hate culture and contempt for intelligence. Other totalitarian, tyrannical, autocratic and dictatorial governments share this nature.

For example, a German military officer in Hitler’s government said: “When I hear people talk about intelligence, I put my hand on my gun,” and a general of Franco’s dictatorship jumped philosopher Miguel de Unamuno when he was leaving a Spanish university and told him: “Long live death, let intelligence die.”

The Cuban government has become an exclusive system. They don’t stand for any criticism of their ideology, nor any minor amendments, even when Karl Marx wrote that: “The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.”

What’s more, they call themselves revolutionaries, yet they are the most conservative and backward to have ever existed. The term “revolution” means constant change and taking the ruins and rebuilding them and continuing to rebuild them until something perfect is created.

Over 60+ years have passed since a Marxist/Leninist revolution took place, which is nothing but a failure now. Cuba is already mixed up in a second “Special Period” crisis and the Communist government is still trying to keep this system standing. What further proof or sign does the Cuban government need to finally understand that socialism and communism have already failed as an ideology?

Cuban communists criticize the capitalist system a great deal, but capitalism is founded upon logic; and everything needs to be supported with a well-grounded argument.

While it’s true that there isn’t a single system that’s perfect, capitalism takes its principles from what can be calculated or measured with concrete numbers. They are more realistic and pragmatic. Liberal capitalist ideology has managed to satisfy the material, physical and spiritual needs of humans a lot more accurately than totalitarian and tyrannical governments.

The communism we see today is just a small group of fanatics who take power and stay there for 100 years ruling over the country. These fanatics tell the general population which movies they can and cannot watch, which books they can and cannot read. They believe they are invested with some superior and divine power to mark the correct path for people’s lives. At the end of the day, they end up driving their countries into poverty and leaving them dry intellectually-speaking.

Sigmund Freud once wrote that Communists thought that human nature would disappear if they got rid of prostitution and casino games.

This communist illusion has cost many people’s lives during Mao Zedong’s dictatorship in China, Pol Pot’s dictatorship in Cambodia and Joseph Stalin in what is known as Russia today. Over 50 million people lost their lives during the forced implementation of Communism by these fanatics.

In Cuba, for example, we had the UMAP at the beginning of the Revolution. These were forced labor camps where people were sent for just listening to rock music or wearing a checked shirt. The world has never seen anything more irrational or pitiful than this.

