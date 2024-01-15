Independent Cuban Baseball Team Riles the Cuban Government

Por Ronal Quiñones

HAVANA TIMES – Even before the voice of “play ball” has been sung, the participation of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (Fepcube) team in the 2024 Intercontinental Series, to be held from January 26 to February 1 in Barranquilla, Colombia, is already causing a stir in the Cuban government.

One of the most reluctant defenders of the dictatorship, the YouTuber “El Necio,” appeared on the beyond words television show “Con Filo” to insist that the goal is to divide Cuban baseball fans. However, he misses the mark when he says that the team is composed of players residing outside the island and cannot be called on by the official Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB). Contrary to this, it was seen in the past World Baseball Classic that the FCB turned in all directions, and those who were not present chose not to be, not because someone prevented them.

The Fepcube team intended to use the flag and national anthem of Cuba in the tournament, but Colombian authorities quickly prohibited it based on a complaint from the FCB. The FCB associated Fepcube with “a campaign linked to the organization, financing, and promotion of violent acts against institutions and legality in Cuba for the purpose of political destabilization.” The Government of Colombia considered that “the use of these symbols would be interpreted as a clear infringement on the constitutional and sports rights of the Republic of Cuba.” Therefore, Fepcube, created in 2023 and whose general manager is the retired star pitcher Orlando ‘Duque’ Hernandez, cannot use the main national symbols.

The decision comes at a complicated time for Colombian sports, as it lost the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games for not meeting the corresponding payment deadlines. The government of Gustavo Petro is trying by all means to recover it. In this regard, the support of one of the main organizers of continental events throughout history is very important, and that’s why some analysts point to Petro’s support for the FCB coming from there.

This is not the first time that a group of Cuban baseball players residing in the United States tries to represent their home country independently. In 2022, several athletes in Miami created the Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players with the intention of reaching the Fifth World Classic. However, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation vetoed them because only recognized National Federations could send teams to that competition.

However, this time it is an invitation tournament organized by former Colombian Major Leaguer Edgar Renteria through his Foundation Team Renteria USA. The FCB did not respond saying it does not fit into its international calendar.

Among the players confirmed for this independent Cuban team are Major League Baseball stars such as Yuliesky Gurriel, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Aroldis Chapman, Yandy Díaz, and Jorge Soler.

It goes without saying that, from a sports perspective, the Team Asere that participated in the World Baseball Classic is far below the quality of what the Patria y Vida team could be, but the playing field will tell.

In the case of the new independent team, they mentioned that in the future, not only interested players not linked to any other Federation could join, but also descendants of Cubans who want to be part of the project.

On the contrary, baseball on the island is getting worse, and not even the postseason of the Elite League managed to fill the stadiums, except for the sixth game of the semifinal between Matanzas and Las Tunas played in Matanzas.

Moreover, it was recently learned that the 17th of the 20 players who made up the team that finished second in the last Under-15 World Championship in 2022 have left Cuba. Pitcher Robier Hernandez, who left the country, will likely seek to sign a contract with a Major League organization. This departure adds to the list of players who have left, marking the largest exodus from the same roster in the history of Cuban baseball.

In fact, of the official list for that tournament, only Yordan Rodríguez, Yaidel Ruiz, and Maikol Rodriguez remain on the island.

Remember that figures who now shine in the Major Leagues, such as Yordan Alvarez and Luis Robert Jr., participated with Cuba in these world tournaments and left their country in adolescence, without playing in the National Series.

The Professional Baseball Intercontinental Series 2024 will feature teams from Colombia, Curacao, South Korea, the United States, Japan, and Cuba. It is a continuation of an event called the Latin American Series born in 2013 under Team Renteria USA, and now it is intended to resume with the presence of teams from other continents. From 2013 to 2019, it was only teams from our geographical area and clubs, not national teams.

By the way, under the command of Cuban German Mesa, the Giants of Rivas (Nicaragua) won the 2016 edition.

In the case of Japanese and American teams, they are not from their elite tournaments but from independent leagues, so it is expected that the Patria y Vida team will have a good result.

Against this type of rivals, Cuban teams (without players from independent leagues who were in the Classic) have repeatedly failed. Therefore, it will be a good measure to know how things would be if all available talent could be counted on.

Needless to say, all possible tricks will be played from the Communist Party Central Committee to ensure that the Fepcube team is unsuccessful.

