Luis Manuel Otero & Kidnapped Art (Cartoons)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Our Sunday graphic humor special.

HAVANA TIMES – Today our cartoons cover the delicate situation in which the Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara finds himself, a product of the hunger and thirst strike that he has been carrying out for more than a week.

This episode began after an illegal search and theft at the artist’s home by Police and State Security agents. Everything was recorded on videos. It marked the beginning of several claims by the artist who, given the refusals to return his works and lift the police siege, started the strike.

Unfortunately, the repression of independent journalists and activists in this country has become all too normal. The arbitrariness on the part of the authorities towards those who dissent is our daily bread, in complete violation of the Constitution endorsed just two years ago.

Let’s just hope that this situation with Luis Manuel does not have a tragic outcome, and that above all his life is preserved, which is the most important thing right now.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Nobody should die just for thinking different.

It’s not Art’s Fault.

Th “L” sign is for Libertad (Freedom)

