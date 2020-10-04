Mind Control Convinces Cubans

a full proof way to uphold the Revolution’s pipe-dream

By Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – In Cuba, the Government uses mind control to alter the state of mind of its “citizens”. In this way, they can influence them, manipulate them and get them to dance to their own tune.

I say their own tune because in the Cuban Penal Code there are crimes set by our leaders’ fancies. It doesn’t matter if the alleged “criminal” activity doesn’t pose an actual threat to society.

What threat does talking badly about a leader pose to society? A leader who impoverished our nation, hasn’t controlled inflation and hasn’t increased production in 60 years. Badmouthing a government isn’t a crime in any country with a Rule of Law.

“Citizens”

Plus, I put citizens in quotation marks because having an absolute ruler in Cuba, misuses the term “citizen”. The proper term would be vassal. Somebody who worked for a feudal lord, who they owed for their protection in exchange for certain services.

Mind control is a matter of imitation and submission, as the Cuban government loathes intelligence. What’s more, there is a hate culture for intelligence and private enterprise.

Mass media, propaganda, and exemplary executions are used to make scapegoats out of anybody who dissents from those in power.

Fear is used and terror spread. They plant this in people’s minds, turning concepts around so they have a positive meaning to their benefit.

Rhetoric and persuasion are also employed in this national mind control strategy. Every speech broadcast has a somewhat bewitching effect on Cubans. The goal is to get the masses to forget they are in financial hardship, so they don’t think about politics.

Arguments don’t hold any weight in Cuba. Even Karl Marx’s own dialectics which he used in his doctrine and was good for overcoming the old to move towards the new, isn’t of any interest; dialectics which Cubans supposedly follow in their Marxist-Leninist lives.

The personality cult

A Cuban walks into any government office or company, and there are only photos of government leaders. They are the only pictures allowed, inciting a personality cult. This photo of the leader on the wall is as if to say: you must follow me. Yep, ladies and gentlemen, there’s no escape.

The supremacy of mind control hijacks vassal’s consciences to subject them to ideologues’ purposes, who have ruined so many lives with their fanaticism. Fanaticism of a socialism that comes naturally to us.

It’s unrealistic for a human being to give up their selfish interests and distribute everything in equal shares. It’s surreal that the State will supposedly disappear during the transition towards socialism. If the State disappears, then so does the District Attorney’s Office, Courts, etc., and there is no proof that people can live without coercion and duty.

How much sacrificed for a pipe-dream or utopia is difficult to list and forget. Mind control sells an unbeatable and invaluable picture of a life project that weakens the senses. It leaves Cubans susceptible to their own demise.

