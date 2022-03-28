Mishmash of Cuba News in Cartoons

Cover Design by Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we wanted to do a special and varied issue and for this, each artist was inspired by a recent national event and developed it through their drawing.

Being in first place in negative ratings, long lines of cars for fuel, leaders’ discontent with having their repressors identities revealed on social networks and mobilization of police officers without apparent causes, are some of the situations that inspired this edition.

Despite the pressure, civil society continues to articulate spaces in the networks and make humor a way to express the inconsistencies of a society like ours and the folly of those who have power.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Homeland and Life

Poverty index for Cuba. It’s all a matter of perspective…

You should have been a prosecutor! Son of a judge! A horse whose name is “July 11th”

What a disaster!

Thanks to the line I was able to see the sunrise and sunset on the same day.

