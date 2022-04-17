Mistreated in Cuba

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

by Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on animal abuse, a topic that has been revived after a video went viral where 15 persons tortured a kitten at the Rancho Boyeros Fairgrounds.

As if the cruelty of the incident were not enough, among its aggravating factors it stands out that it was carried out in a space belonging to one of the institutions that must ensure the protection of animals. The complicity of the public that witnessed the act also invites reflection.

Although there was an immediate response from the authorities and the culprits were punished, fines don’t compare to the equivalent of the life of an innocent animal.

In February 2021, the Animal Welfare Decree Law was approved, a demand by civil society for years. Until now, the possible strategies to eliminate abuse have remained on paper. Incidents like the rodeo reminds us of that.

We hope that the soon to be approved Penal Code will be revised and more severe sanctions will be included for this and other types of violent behavior.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

The worst isn’t that we are in jail… it’s that we’ve lost also decency and goodness…

No more abuse. Humans have rights. In defense of human life…

