My Take on the Last Trump – Biden Debate

By Martin Guevara

The last debate was held on Thursday October 22.

HAVANA TIMES – It was the best debate of the three, but we will never know if it was really only the least bad, because the bar was very low. The truth is that they were both much better prepared.



Things heated up when the issues of Biden’s son and the more than 500 immigrant children separated from their parents were raised. Likewise, with the management of Covid-19.



The president’s non-disclosure of his tax returns in five years, foreign interference, the Ukraine affecting Biden, and Trump’s bank account in China and his relationship with Putin making him uncomfortable, were others.



However, even so, they debated in an almost cordial tone. Partly because of the microphone that would be turned off in case of impertinence. Also resulting from the exquisite work of Kristen Welker of NBC News. The first African-American moderator of such a debate in 25 years was praised by both opponents. Even Trump, who had previously criticized her harshly.



The vast majority of the press proclaimed Biden the winner, by a moderate margin. However, some media gave the current president the advantage.



The reporting from both CNN and Fox was predictable given their respective marked biases. Not for lack of truth in the surveys, but for the predictability of their universe of respondents.



Local televisions, which named Biden the winner, looked a lot like the numbers from the most recent voter intention polls. Like in Providence, Rhode Island, which showed 53% for Biden and 43% for Trump. This almost copies the average polling Real Clear Politics gave on October 21st. Biden with 51% of voter preference and 43% for the president seeking his re-election.



The truth is that the gap, although considerable in favor of Biden, is not insurmountable.



The debate will not have changed even three convinced voters, given the polarization that US society has been subjected to in the last four years.



But it may have brought clarity and motivation to those who were thinking of not voting. This adds excitement to the two weeks leading up to the election.



Even if one of the candidates is clearly the frontrunner, either can still win.



And I add, if the attitude of one of these two from Thursday’s debate wins, it would be better for the United States and the world, than either from the first debate.



Let’s hope the gestures of apparent cordiality, have left them a good aftertaste, when thinking about the future government. The US and the world need it.

