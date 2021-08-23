New Law in Cuba to Control Voices on Social Networks

Design by Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week our drawings relate to the controversial Decree Law 35, a new legal instrument of the Cuban Government to control cyberspace. It is an attempt to control voices on the social networks, one of the few loopholes in which Cubans can criticize and question their rulers in a frontal way.

Following the July 11th protests what would be ideal would have been to promote direct dialogue with citizens and listen to all opinions. Instead, we are facing a new situation of vulnerability. This new law will obviously lead to less transparency in cyberspace and the emergence of false profiles. They have created a legal framework to justify procedures against critical voices that have been taking place for a long time.

We continue to move in these increasingly claustrophobic spaces, in which we are summoned to live.

Greetings,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Fanatics always speak from their pedastal.

I have all the answers… whoever criticizes me!

Boss, there’s another problem. We’ll make a new law for it.

What type of Ciberclaria will you be? Accept your destiny, the fish has OMEGA 3.

I understando teacher.: Speaking in code can’t continue being another option.

