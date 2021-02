Economic ruin. A return to the future for those longing for the train. Cartoon by Px Molina / Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The Ortega-Murillo government in Nicaragua is entering a time tunnel to the past. A series of highly repressive laws are leading businesses and the general population closer to an abyss. Ortega followed a similar script back in the 1980s.

