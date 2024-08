Daniel Ortega: OK, they discovered us. We were not only going after those that we considered “political” but against all of them. Rosario Murillo: Because we can’t tolerate anybody organizing for anything but to worship us!

Cartoon by PxMolina / Confidencial

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Over the last six years the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship has been little by little trying to eliminate any type of association, even those that had never dared to criticize them in any way. The thinking goes: Organized civil society in all its forms must be eliminated and total dependence on the government fomented.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.