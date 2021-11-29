Now the Trampoline for Cubans is Managua

Goodbye Cruel World Airport, Foul World Airport. Design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we wanted to draw about the recent possibility of traveling freely to Nicaragua. Considering the context in which this measure is announced, it will not be difficult for it to become an escape valve for many Cubans.

Similar experiences in the region have fostered shopping tourism for resale on the island. However, they have also triggered waves of Cuban migration through Central America with the intention of reaching the United States. If to this are added the high prices of plane tickets to that country, a profitable business is revealed for the promoters of the idea.

Every peak of crisis in Cuba is always followed by a wave of migration. Now, after the pandemic, with failed economic reform that has caused rampant inflation, the social outbreak on July 11, and the lack of space for those who have expressed discontent with the Government, we find the ideal environment for groups of Cubans to set out to try their luck outside our borders.

We continue to draw and wish those who embark on the journey good luck.

Greetings and happy Sunday,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Let’s have a future. Nicaragua here we come! Bottomless…

Three for Nicaragua, One Way…

Goodbye Cruel World Airport, Foul World Airport.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times