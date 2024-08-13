Paris 2024: Some Cuban Athletes Abroad Were Accepted

while others were not

Julio Cesar La Cruz and Loren Alfonso at Paris 2024. Foto: Juan Pablo Carreras / ACN.

By Mayli Estevez (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – When the Camagüey-born boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz —the flag bearer of the Cuban delegation to Paris 2024— fell to the Cuban-Azerbaijani Loren Alfonso, more than one of the cheap pro-government patriots that swarm on social media tore their clothes in outrage and once again labeled as robbery what was very clear in the ring.

The fans who love to blame the US embargo for the island’s problems are also quick to blame the judge, the weather, the time change, and even the air conditioning for the defeats of Cuban athletes in any international arena.

Anyone can be blamed, except the dedicated athlete who, despite the “cruel blockade,” resists temptations and “siren songs” and continues to wear the Cuba jersey. There are fewer of them every day, but enough remain to keep dreaming of ambitious aspirations at the Olympic Games.

But this time, the flag bearer was taken down by a compatriot, a man from Pinar del Río who emigrated to Azerbaijan and, through discipline, established himself among the best in a sport very popular in the Eurasian nation.

Of course, the “blows” rained down on him for being an anti-hero and “traitor” until an embrace with La Cruz put him in the spotlight of the Cuban Communist Party press, and a few humble words earned him the applause of President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“Honest, dignified, and moving statements by Loren Berto, after his points victory over Julio César La Cruz. A respectful emigration from the homeland that formed him deserves recognition. Cuba is also in his triumph, even if it counts for sister Azerbaijan,” wrote Diaz-Canel on this social network.

Immediately, the jingoists on social media lowered their weapons, and then the Pinar del Río native Loren Alfonso became one of the emigrants who are useful to them, one of the good ones, one who counts for the system. Ten minutes earlier, he was nobody.

But they weren’t the only ones who made slip-ups and acted ridiculously; there were also others who slapped the opposition “homeland and life” label on Loren when the man from Pinar del Río hadn’t made any political statement.

If La Cruz, in Tokyo 2020, had indeed chosen, as was logical, a “homeland or death” stance, the Cuban-Azerbaijani boxer hadn’t said anything. Did they confuse him with the Cuban-Spanish athlete Emmanuel Reyes, who shouted his criticism of the prevailing system on the island to the four winds?

The words following the clash of Cubans in the Paris arena then left more than one person from the other side disoriented. Alfonso dedicated the victory to the Cuban people and acknowledged that the Camagüey boxer, despite the “homeland or death,” was his idol.

In statements to the official Cuban press, Alfonso said that he had always considered La Cruz his role model.

“I admired him since I was young and always wanted to be like him (…), we are very good friends. Today we had to face each other, and the victory was mine, but it’s no secret that for me he is the best of all time, the best boxer, and it was an honor to fight with him,” he affirmed.

The man from Pinar del Río added, “Things went in my favor, but it could have been different.”

Finally, he emphasized that his medals are also for Cuba because he is also Cuban.

“I embrace Cubans with my heart. Every time I fight against any Cuban, win or lose, I always do so with the utmost respect because that was the school that trained me, the one that taught me, as I arrived in Azerbaijan as a developed boxer,” he concluded.

Loren’s words were so well received that even the official press dedicated chronicles and praises to him in national newspapers like Juventud Rebelde.

“There isn’t just one Cuba. There are many. Different and alike. They carry, if they are genuine, the same mark: a common homeland, a mother who continues to fight against the demons to remain herself and her children. Where others build walls, let’s build bridges,” requested those in officialdom who impose years of separation from their families on the same athletes if they decide to “desert.”

For that reason, I insist that for the Cuban (sports and political) system, there are emigrated athletes who are useful and others who are not.

While they remain silent about other outstanding Cuban athletes in their adopted countries —like volleyball players Melissa Vargas and Wilfredo Leon, and the Spanish triple jumper Yordan Díaz— the government applauds those who show them favor; yes, because to be one of the “good ones,” you have to sweeten your words and behavior.

If you’re one of those who “don’t serve them,” you’ll get propagandistic notes from the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC), like the one demanding days ago that the canoeist from Cienfuegos, Fernando Dayan Jorge, be expelled from Paris 2024. You can speak, but not whatever you want, only what is convenient for the system.

Originally published by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

