Solidarity from Cuba with Ukraine

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Hi friends, this week we dedicated our drawings to the Ukrainian people and to those who ask for peace in the world after the aggression by Russia. The feared Russian military invasion of the neighboring country finally began on February 24, fulfilling warnings coming from the West.

After weeks of high pressure, in which the largest military exercises of the Russian army since the Cold War were carried out near the border, the full-scale invasion began and has so far not stopped intensifying.

The volume of propaganda and misinformation to misrepresent the magnitude of this war behind euphemisms such as “special military operation” is striking.

At this moment, the Ukrainian people and their government are resisting despite the disparity of forces. Our solidarity is with them. We hope that a peaceful solution will soon be found through dialogue between the parties and that the present conflict will not escalate to other regions.

I just had a Déjà vu.

