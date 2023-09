By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – First hand. This is how Randy described the information that was given on a recent Round Table program.

It is not every day that he meets face to face with the Ministers of Energy and Mines, and of Economy, in a space for “debate” par excellence.

The power will not go out every day, as viewers thought they would both announce. “Cuba has not hit zero”.

Faith!, I’m buying faith!

Advice for the contingency plan: Don’t go out to repress during a blackout. Suddenly we couldn’t see anything and we were swinging our sticks.

Nuevitas, Camaguey, where protestors from last year have been severely punished.

And so that everything stays real calm, we are going to apply what we did in “Nuevitas” throughout Cuba.

Refers to the 14 Nuevitas prisoners who blind justice is applying long prison sentences.

