Testimonies after the July 11th Protests (Cartoons)
By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – This week we want to dedicate our drawings to the recent testimonies that have emerged from some of the Cubans arrested during or after the July 11th demonstrations in scores of towns and cities. Their narratives highlight the vulnerability of those who try to exercise a constitutional right such as free manifestation and expression.
Could it be that the rule of law is only guaranteed to citizens with a specific ideology? Who has institutionalized political segregation in a country with diverse thought?
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes