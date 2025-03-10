The Catharsis of Cuban Singer/Songwriter Silvio Rodriguez

Silvio Rodriguez. Photo de archivo: Kaolian Santos

By Francisco Acevedo

HAVANA TIMES – This week, a critical article by singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez about the situation in Cuba sparked intense debate on the island.

In a post published last Sunday on his blog, Segunda Cita, Rodríguez expressed his concern over the loss of “national dignity” in Cuba and pointed to several events that demonstrate the decay of the values that once defined the identity of the island.

The celebration of the XXV Habano Cigar Festival, a luxury event that attracted over 1,300 participants from 70 countries, was the last straw for the musician, who is usually aligned with the policies of the dictatorship.

A so-called “Intermediate Night” at the Hall of Lost Steps in the Capitol of Havana, the seat of the Cuban Parliament, particularly shocked the artist and prompted him to raise his voice.

In fact, for any regular tourist visitor to the Capiotolio building, the tour is very limited, so it was notable that the doors of this National Monument, filled with solemnity, were opened for such an event, when this is usually done in a hotel.

Even before the extravagant dinner, the event had been criticized on social media and even by other figures close to the regime, and although Silvio did not directly mention the event in his blog, his words were interpreted in that context.

“I feel it in the carnivalization of the statue of the nation and the tomb of the unknown mambi” (both in the Capitol),” wrote the musician.

The contrast between these celebrations and the severe economic crisis faced by most Cubans is glaring, and the singer-songwriter spoke of “a kind of gradual disappearance of the sense of national dignity.”

The lavish dinner at the Festival del Habano directly contrasts with the more common reality on the streets, where people face shortages of food, medicine, and essential products.

The event raised 17.9 million euros through an auction of six luxury humidors, and organizers claimed that the sale of these wooden boxes, which keep cigars at an ideal and stable temperature for preservation, would go to the public health system.

Habanos, a joint venture between Cuba and a Spanish company, was one of the few businesses that saw revenue growth in 2024 (by 16%), with total income of 820 million dollars, and since there is no way to verify the donation to the health system due to a lack of transparency, we are simply expected to believe them.

Photos posted by attendees reminded people of Cuba in the 1950s, when prostitution of women was widespread, a situation that official media had criticized in the past decades, referring to a past that would never return.

As usual, in the artist’s text, no one responsible is mentioned, neither for carrying out nor for permitting the event, nor is there any mention of what can be done to prevent it. It’s the classic way of saying without saying, trying to please everyone, as it suggests that the artist has the courage to criticize, but in the end, delivers only a light tap instead of a strong punch.

“A decaying empire can revolutionize the world. It’s more than evident. Of course, there are progressive revolutions and reactionary revolutions. The scope of this new global uprising is beginning to be seen and felt, who knows for how long. The effect it might have on Cuba is not promising,” he reflected.

The iconic representative of the Protest Song used terms like “involution” and “negative revolution” to refer to what he sees as the trivialization of the sacred.

Rodriguez strengthened his argument by criticizing the appearance of videos on social media in Cuba showing the body of Cuban salsa singer Paulito FG, who recently passed away as a result of a car accident last weekend.

“I feel it in a video that shows a recent corpse, full of wounds, before which the present make various comments. How far have we come that these things can happen, that the sacred can be trivialized, that disrespect can be shown to the memory of a human being, to his family, to the people who love him?” he asked.

This is not the first time that the troubadour, once one of the most prominent voices of the musical movement that accompanied the Revolution, has shown disillusionment with the country’s direction in recent years.

For example, after the protests of July 11, 2021, Rodríguez acknowledged the legitimacy of the popular discontent and even met with some of the detained protesters, although once again without taking a clear position.

However, it contrasts with his unconditional support for the Cuban government in previous decades, as he has called for national dialogue and acknowledgment of internal mistakes. In 2022, in an interview with a foreign media outlet, he stated, “Not everything bad that happens in Cuba can be blamed on the US embargo,” the most common justification used by authorities on the island to address any problem.

The disillusionment of several public figures, once unwavering supporters of the regime, is a symbol of a deeper crisis that is making the essence of the so-called Revolution fade, with a growing distance between the political leadership and the everyday reality of the majority of citizens.

It seems the government does not recognize the credibility crisis it faces with the population, continuing to appeal for the people to endure, make sacrifices, and save, while resources and megawatts are not lacking to celebrate a New York-style glamorous event in Havana, without considering the political cost.

We must not forget that young Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara is imprisoned, allegedly for the improper use of national symbols, though in his case, he only used pieces of cloth. Influential figures in this country must do much more to ensure these debates do not remain sterile on social media.

