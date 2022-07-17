The Charms of Summer in Cuba
By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – The holiday season is here and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a memorable summer. That is why we have dedicated our drawings this week to the theme of “the enchantment of summer”.
In the first place, we have the annoying blackouts that intensify the hot hours due to the impossibility of using fans or air conditioners to cool down. The lack of fuel for passenger transportation encourages us to stay at home. However, the scarcity of food, and the astronomical prices, turns us into hunters.
Television also does not help with the high percentage of reruns. It is almost certain that we will see Bailando Suave again, if “the conditions” of the electrical system allow us.
Those that do seem to be having a good summer are dengue fever and the mosquitoes that transmit it, since the alarms are already beginning to sound about the infection rates.
This summer they have hit us with everything. We ask the decision-makers to at least collect chlordiazepoxide and distribute it among families, as a palliative to “suffer” you —the officials— in this hot nightmare.
Greetings and happy Sunday,
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes