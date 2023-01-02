The Communist Party’s Hopes for 2023

Sixty-three years of Revolution.

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The Diaz-Canel government believes that 2023 will be better than the disaster of 2022, and the official Granma newspaper specified this “to the extent that we can face each challenge.”

Why does the official organ of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (PCC) use the first person plural and who is it referring to? Who are the ones that must face each challenge, the State, the people? What are the challenges and what is the plan (stripped of rhetoric) to overcome them? When the responsibility is not clear, it will be easy to blame the weakest part of the chain, the dominated.

Therefore, 2023 begins for Cuba full of uncertainties and few certainties, with promises that will falter because no one can achieve the impossible.

The main ideas about the political, economic and social challenges (which Granma says will be carried out under the guidance of the PCC, Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel) are empty words, such as empowering “the design of the functional and the beautiful ”.

What’s important is the intention. Happy 2023. Promises, projects, budget, investment – RESULTS

Let’s toast to higher spiritual wealth that empowers the design of the functional and the beautiful. Yes, that.. Happy 2023!

Are you ready for a 2023 once again full of victories?

It was a miracle I didn’t pass on in 2022. Hunger, blackouts, inflation

And please… see if YOU can do something for the political prisoners.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times