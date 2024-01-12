The Cuban Government’s Communist Dream Produces Monsters

The last sunset of 2022. By Ernesto Gonzalez

By Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – The Spanish painter Francisco de Goya created an etching titled: “The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters”. Well, I also believe that the Cuban government’s dream of communist optimism has produced monsters, spoiling it.

For example, towards the end of December 2023, there was a speech by Raul Castro in which he said:

“The policy of permanent hostility and blockade by the United States government is the main cause of the difficulties in our economy. Have no doubt about this reality, even if the enemy invests millions of dollars and much effort to hide it. Some, driven by profit or simply by a servant spirit, follow this, acting against their own homeland. Others are misled by their lies, and in a way, unconsciously play into their hands, burdened by daily difficulties. With the latter, we must not lose patience; we must listen to them, and explain until convincing them with the powerful weapon of truth, which is on our side.”

This process is often repeated to the point of becoming law. The speeches by Communist Party leaders are pompous, rhetorical, manipulative of the masses, histrionic. They only aim to impose their will, not to convince people.

This defensive intolerance is nothing more than the fanaticism of those who believe they have been granted divine power to eradicate the world’s evils. There is a scientist who called this phenomenon: diseases of the head.

Head diseases force them to appear ingenious and reasoning, displaying a wise and honest appearance. In reality, it is nothing more than the veil of secret sufferings of megalomania and power cravings. They prefer to pretend to have defects of understanding rather than defects of will, as it is better for the people to believe they are naive than cunning.

Every time the government officials in Cuba go to refute what someone else says, they always do it with insult. This phenomenon prevails the most. They need to learn to dialogue and discuss things they like and things they don’t, because it is the only way to reach a consensus. In things we like, logically, there is no need to establish any rule.

The truth is, this is the only way they react: exposing dirty laundry and diminishing the dignity of people. They have not shown the ability to refute opponents with reasoning that surpasses them.

Other opinions and reflections do not interest them; only the Messiah Complex guides them. They refer to themselves as the saviors of humanity who will change nations. However, the irony is that they end up ruling a country for over 60 years and empowering themselves.

A doctor in logic would do them a lot of good to bring them to their senses. Their heads are like a drum that sounds due to the emptiness within. A wake-up call about the reality of communist governments is emerging worldwide. This awakening is near and will prevent the proliferation of communist ideology in Cuba at least. Don’t worry; the monsters of the Cuban government will disappear, along with all their hypocrisy and cynicism.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.