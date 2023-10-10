The Denial of the Jewish and Palestinian People

By Andres Kogan Valderrama

HAVANA TIMES – The brutal attack by Hamas a few days ago and the fierce response of the State of Israel against the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip must not only be strongly condemned, but also seen as part of a historical process of denial of the Jewish and Palestinian people that has brought about extreme ideological fanaticism. It has caused notions such as defense and resistance to be used to justify the worst aberrations against thousands of human beings.

I raise this because of the unfortunate reaction of both right and left sectors in the world, which instead of demanding an end to violence right now, try to impose a look of death that is not in the least interested in respect for human rights and the search for bridges between both parties that allow the long-awaited peace in that disputed territory.

This is how, on the one hand, there are those who defend the idea that Jews have the right to defend themselves in any way, in the face of external aggression, without taking into consideration the colonial character of the State of Israel historically, which has violated international law for decades, through an illegal occupation of Palestinian lands and generating a racist system of apartheid, which denies the humanity of the Palestinians, recalling reprehensible and unacceptable experiences carried out in countries such as Germany and South Africa.

But on the other hand, there are those who relativize the massacre of a criminal group like Hamas against civilians, with an idea of resistance that is based on the denial of the Jewish people as well, not caring about the suffering of human beings, much less the possibility of building agreements. that allows Jews and Palestinians to coexist peacefully.

Hence, as a son and descendant of Jews, I am very ashamed to read people from different parts of the world who celebrate or omit both the criminal actions of the State of Israel and what was done by Hamas, since I feel that they denigrate two peoples that have the right to exist and to live without fear and peacefully.

With this I am not trying at any time to have a neutral position on the conflict, but on the contrary, to denounce those who prefer to use war and genocide, instead of politics to resolve a scenario that seems increasingly distant from having a way out, being dominated by fanatical nationalist and religious Israeli and Palestinian sectors, which feed and strengthen themselves with war and the death of human beings.

That said, the idea of defense can no longer be allowed to be used to justify Israeli colonialism, Islamophobia and the denial of the Palestinian people, but neither can criticism of Zionism be used to justify the denial of the Jewish people, as seen in repeated occasions from sectors that seem to enjoy rejecting the dignity of others, instead of looking for a different and sustainable solution.

In that sense, what the Israeli extreme right is doing is brutal, by not giving up on its colonialist settlement policy in the West Bank, as well as the criminal response of Hamas, with the help of the State of Iran, which destroys the hope of two peoples that have many more things that unite them than those that divide them.

Consider the hell that the Palestinians live in Gaza, completely isolated and inside a large open concentration camp, having to deal with the bombings of the State of Israel and the persecutions of Hamas, who do not care about killing Jews or Palestinians, only seeking to continue with their ideological aims, which only benefit a small group in power.

Given this, international support must be focused on strengthening the most moderate sectors in Israel and Palestine, in order to remove all Israeli settlers from the West Bank and put an end to the existing ethnic cleansing, in order to return to the original partition of 1948. with secure borders but also recognition of the other as an equal.

Only in this way will Netanyahu and the Israeli extreme right lose strength, as will Hamas, thus strengthening progressive Israeli sectors, as well as Fatah and the Palestinian National Authority, which remain very weakened and must play a key role for a new path for peace and against any type of denialism.

However, to achieve that, the United Nations Security Council must first be reformed and democratized, so that once and for all the vetoes of the great patriarchal powers, such as the United States, Russia and China, are eliminated, and thus they lose the power to do whatever they want with international law and what happens on the planet.

