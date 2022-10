The letters of the word the leaders don’t want to hear.

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This Matraca (noisemaker) with so much rattle, wants to give headaches to bureaucrats, repressors, hypocrites, and prudes. May our art be a tool for denouncing and exercising of citizen rights.

Ministry of Energy and Mines

It’s been a long time since I used it… How exciting!

Old Minister, New Minister

But… couldn’t you take off the lettering for me?

Raul: You are learning. Diaz Canel – And they didn’t call me SINGAO (motherfucker) or anything.

