The Scoop Behind Cuba’s New Criminal Code
By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on the New Penal Code recently approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power.
This document, unlike the Family Code, was not submitted to a popular consultation process and its content has remained in the shadow of the controversy generated by the other.
The new code calls into question some rights granted by the current Constitution, and it seems that it comes to amend some legal insights that previously covered changes proposed from civil society.
According to its own editors, we are in the presence of a “fair, educational and modern” document. Of course, their rights are not violated, but only of those who disagree with the status quo. For them, those who aspire to any change in Cuba, only the “fair, educational and modern” prison system awaits.
Greetings and happy Sunday.
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes