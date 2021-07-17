The Streets of Cuba Belong to the “Revolutionaries”

Cartoon: Juan Mosquera

HAVANA TIMES – The protests of July 11th showed that the Cuban people no longer belong to the Communist Party and despite the strict surveillance of the repressive organs, they are willing to take to the streets in search of their freedom.

Meanwhile, Miguel Diaz-Canel made a call to occupy the streets and was only accompanied by the police and the military, in addition to the rapid response brigades and the young people they were able to recruit. The only thing the president has to offer a people in need of change is more repression and less freedom.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.