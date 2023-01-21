The Trial in London & a Different TV Round Table

I am suddenly having one of those premonitions…

It is not the first time that scandals, secret agreements between Cuban and foreign companies, bribery of officials, etc., have been disclosed.

By Matraca

HAVANA TIMES. The trial that Cuba will face starting Monday January 23rd in London has been in the news in recent days. The debt with an investment fund —which the Government denies and discredits— once again put on the table (and in Matraca’s drawing) the lack of information, secrecy, and corruption in the upper echelons of power on the island.

It is not the first time that scandals, secret agreements between Cuban and foreign companies, bribery of officials, etc., have been disclosed. But in almost none of these cases has it been the official press, or government authorities, who have broken the news to the people. Almost always the only solution they have left is to react to the open secret and ensure "that they will inform in a timely manner", a promise that is rarely fulfilled.

This week the social networks were also heated by the statements of University of Havana professor Fabio Fernández Batista on the TV Round Table program. He said that many of his students were not proud of Cuba and would be happy only when they left the country.

For some, Fernandez’s words seemed sincere and for others more of the same. More than the words, the significance was the television program in which they were said, known for hiding the harsh Cuban reality.

More verbal diarrhea. That is the only official information that Cubans receive, whether it is to talk about economic, social, or political matters.

Cuba’s debt. The trial in London.

Trial in London.

Let’s save the ASSHOLE. On sale for 28.671 billion dollars.

I am very patriotic… But when hungry I am just a Cuban.

The pride of being Cuban! What did you lose there?

Bla bla bla, Round Table, bla bla bla, more verbal diarrhea, bla bla bla. I am a Cuban who feels proud when I get pissed off at the misgovernment and I speak out for our peoples’ freedom.

The Chatter Table

