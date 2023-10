Fixed

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The Matraca illustrations in this issue were inspired by the presentation of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on the Mesa Redonda television program on October 16, 2023. The president, who tried to minimize the impact inflation and the migratory exodus, gave few clues as to how he intends to solve the Cuban crisis.

Don’t run, so I can put your make up on!

FUCK (FAC – Fabrica de Arte Cubano)

How much can a heart bear without a beat of belief?

Don’t worry, I’m Cuban, and I bring my own tortures.,,

If there is anything that works well here it’s our team of seasoned makeup artists.

Did you bring your own bullets?

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times