To Monsignor Alvarez and Nicaragua’s Banished Priests

The Catholic priests and other support people banished to the Vatican by the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship on January 14th. Photo from social media

A poem dedicated to the banished religious leaders

By Gioconda Belli (Confidencial)

They arrive in Rome,

that undesired journey.

In exchange for release from the harsh prison cell,

the vile and soulless seclusion,

they had to accept banishment.

Shorn of their homeland,

declared guilty without having sinned

they leave loyal flocks,

those known beloved faces,

the souls they staunchly nurtured.

They leave the green landscapes, the downpours,

the life they knew, their household possessions,

the daily tastes and teachings,

All a cruel design of cunning rulers,

feverish minds

who in the name of the God they call their own

act as devils.

———-

