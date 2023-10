This has got to stop!

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The artists of Matraca draw this week about the lack of water in some communities in the country, particularly in Maisi, in the far east, where people took to the streets in protest.

They want water… and with sugar too! That’s a lot to ask!



In Maisi? Surely they are just a group of teenage losers… It’s the mothers…

So what do those people in Maisi want? To go with the Russians in Ukraine if we can’t provide food and water.

Row, later they are going to say us old people are good for nothing.

The president teaches about water and lemons.

Both the country and our voice are drying up and nobody seems to care!



We can’t take it anymore!

