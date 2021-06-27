Xel2 Gets Vaccinated (Cartoon Feature)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Design by Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our drawings to the Cuban vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02, whose test results against COVID-19 are being published these days.

The Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed) is in the process of evaluating the file of the first (and shortly the second) vaccines. The figures of 92% efficacy for Abdala after three doses and 62% for Soberana 02 after the second, promise an authorization for emergency use by the national regulatory entity.

It is positive news that helps to face the pandemic and the deep economic crisis in which the country finds itself. These achievements ratify the prestige and international recognition of Cuban scientists and confirm the correct attitude of the Cuban Government to bet on its biotechnology industry.

We are waiting for an approaching stage of improvement due to the increase in population immunization, especially of vulnerable groups. We join the call to maintain hygienic-sanitary measures until the end.

We send our greetings to the medical staff, scientists and volunteers who have been part of these achievements for the benefit of collective health.

What does that mean godmother? I see clearly the phrase love, mother, homeland; It’s not the ridiculous earthly love… Get vaccinated with Abdala!

Secondary effects.

Covid-19 vaccine.

What can I tell you that you don’t already know?

I told you Mr. Covid, the imperialists are no match for us, we decide the destiny of our people…

