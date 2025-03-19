A Tour of Two Museums at the University of Havana

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – The University of Havana, with its legacy spanning nearly three centuries, is not only a center for academic training but also a guardian of Cuba’s cultural and scientific heritage. Within its premises, it houses two valuable museums: the Museum of Anthropology and the Felipe Poey Museum of Natural History. The latter was established in the Royal and Literary University of Havana in 1838 as the National Museum of Natural History under the auspices of the Economic Society of Friends of the Country. Its management was entrusted to the eminent zoologist Felipe Poey, who dedicated part of his life to this institution, which today bears his name.

Since its opening as the National Museum of Natural History in 1842, it has been a significant public space within the university, serving to disseminate knowledge about Cuba’s natural treasures. In 1939, the museum was relocated to the University Hill, finding its new home in the namesake building in front of Agramonte Square at the University of Havana.

With a strong scientific focus, the team at the Museum of Natural History studies and preserves its historical collections, which are part of the national heritage. It also creates new zoological collections and enriches existing ones, fostering interest in the study and conservation of Cuban fauna. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in the education of university students, particularly those pursuing a degree in biology.

With over a century since its founding, the museum features a single exhibition hall that hosts a permanent collection as well as temporary exhibits showcasing some of the most valuable representatives of Cuban fauna and a few exotic species. It safeguards valuable scientific collections, including an extensive collection of mollusks with thousands of specimens compiled by the eminent naturalist and Poey’s disciple, Don Carlos de la Torre.

Another noteworthy collection is its bird collection, which includes a vast representation of Cuban species and more than 1,900 specimens. The permanent exhibit is presented in the style of early natural history cabinets, with furniture likely crafted in the early 20th century. Additionally, the setup and the age of most displayed pieces, dating back to before 1940, highlight the patrimonial value of this university institution.

Another museum housed at the University of Havana is the Montane Museum. Founded on July 29, 1903, it originated from the idea of Dr. Antonio Bachiller y Morales, who envisioned an anthropological museum in Cuba, recognizing the importance of the collections present in the country. Years later, in 1899, based on this concept, Professor Juan Luis Epifanio Montane y Garde, who led the newly established Faculty of General Anthropology and Anthropometry, took on the task of organizing anthropology education and preserving the nation’s anthropological heritage. This effort led to the creation of a library and a museum.

Today, the Montane Museum is the country’s longest-running archaeological research and exhibition center. It houses collections that are the result of over a century of dedicated work by both professional and amateur anthropologists. The museum has been awarded the highest classification (Category One) by the Ministry of Culture, a distinction given to institutions with collections of significant artistic, scientific, and historical value to the national heritage.

