A Virtual Walk in Old Havana

By Lente Habanero



HAVANA TIMES – The month of August ended and with it this year’s edition of the project Rutas y Andares (Walking Old Havana). The activity has 20 years of work dedicated to the Cuban family in the summer months.

This time, with the pandemic still very present, the virtual trek kept up the tradition that takes place each year.

The project was conceived by the Havana City Historian’s Office and its Department of Cultural Management.



The obstacle of the pandemic brought new ideas to carry out events long awaited by its followers.



Pages on Facebook, created by museums, cultural centers, and libraries in the Historic Center conceived virtual information for audiences eager to enjoy culture. This time shared through cyberspace.

